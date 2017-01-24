Courtney Love has rewritten her bio using ‘alternative facts’

Hole singer pokes fun at Donald Trump and the 'alternative facts' controversy.

Courtney Love has poked fun at Donald Trump and the “alternative facts” controversy by rewriting her bio using a series of unlikely claims.

In a series of tweets, the Hole singer joked that she was born in 1992, has “never done drugs in my life” and “went to Yale and majored in Japanese history.”

“I have perfect pitch and the general consensus is that my vocals sound like an opera trained singer Rene Fleming perhaps,” Love also joked.

Check out all seven of her #alternativefacts tweets below.

The “alternative facts” controversy began after Sean Spicer, the new White House Press Secretary, told journalists in the briefing room that Trump’s inauguration in Washington, DC on Friday drew the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” a boast that photographic evidence clearly contradicts.

Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway then defended Spicer, saying the Press Secretary was simply giving “alternative facts”.

Courtney Love previously criticised Donald Trump in a witty Instagram post last year. The Hole singer referenced several controversial Americans in the post, including Bill Cosby, OJ Simpson and Casey Anthony. All of them, she said, are less trustworthy than having “that pussy grabber Trump” as President.