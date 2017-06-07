Courtney Love says memoir won’t be too ‘tell-all’: ‘I have a lot of secrets to keep’

Former Hole singer is working with a second ghostwriter on her long-delayed book

Courtney Love has said that her long-delayed memoir is currently being rewritten because the first draft was too “tell-all” and “sleazy”.

Love’s memoir, titled The Girl With The Most Cake, was originally due to be released in 2013 but has yet to appear on shelves. In 2014, the singer branded the project as a “disaster” and “a nightmare”, stating that she never wanted to write a book in the first place. She has since been sued by her first ghostwriter.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Love told the late-night host: “I’m going to write a memoir, but I have a lot of secrets I have to keep.”

She added: “I’m on my second ghostwriter. The first one was too tell-all, too much in a kind of sleazy way.”

“Let’s make it tasteful. Patti Smith did a really tasteful one, Bob Dylan did a really tasteful one, Keith Richards owned his stuff but did a really tasteful one, so I want a co-writer and I want to write it myself. I want somebody to make it funny and true.”

