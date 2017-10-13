Craig David addresses rumours about his sexuality

Comeback star says it's "strange that we always like to try and define people"

Craig David has addressed rumours surrounding his sexuality in a new interview.

The returning garage MC has experienced a renaissance in recent years and releases his seventh studio album ‘The Time Is Now’ in January 2018.

Speaking recently to The Sun, David was asked about his sexuality. He replied: “I leave it very open because at the end of the day it’s one of those things where I shouldn’t have to reinforce and state, ‘No, I’m a heterosexual’ — because that’s all nonsense.”

“I think it’s very evident in the way my songs are and how I speak about relationships so I wouldn’t even go into it. It’s like if that’s what you feel it’s what you feel,” he added. “The only person that it really matters is the relationship that I’m in and I know, I know.”

The singer continued: “I feel in the sense that if you’re heterosexual, if you’re bisexual, if you’re gay, if you’re a lesbian, if you’re transgender, whatever the vibe is, that’s what you represent. I’ve always found it quite strange that we always like to try and define people and say this is how it is and this is how it should be.”

“That’s one of the things that the internet and social media have really opened up and allowed. People have got a voice now. We’ve got to stop the nonsense now and open it up.”

He also said that he would like to have children in the future, saying: “I think I’d be a very good dad and I think I’d have a lot of wisdom to share.”

Craig David released his latest single ‘Heartline’ in September.

His new album features collaborations with the likes of Bastille, JP Cooper, Kaytranada, and AJ Cooper.