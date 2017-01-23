Craig David announces UK forest tour dates

Singer's 'Following My Intuition' jaunt continues to grow

Craig David has announced plans to play two shows at UK forests.

The singer has lined up dates at Westonbirt Areboretum on June 18 and Dalby Forest a week later. Tickets are on general sale at 10am this Friday (January 27).

The shows will follow his spring ‘Following My Intuition’ UK and Ireland tour.

Speaking about the forthcoming jaunt David recently told NME: “We can take the pyro, we can take the lasers – I just want it to be about music, man. “The whole thing that allowed this album to do so well as going back and working with young and upcoming producers and let the music do the talking. Curating my TS5 shows to a level that we could play them at Glastonbury and headline Common People festival to 40,000 people in a common I used to walk in as a kid – it’s all down to the kid.

“Drums, acoustic and TS5 all as one will be part of the arena show.”

Read more: Craig David, Born To Do It…Again – the full NME interview

The full list of tour dates are below:

16 March Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

18 March Liverpool – Echo Arena

19 March Bournemouth – BIC

21 March Plymouth – Pavilions

22 March Brighton – Centre

24 March Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

25 March London – The O2

26 March London – The O2

28 March Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

29 March Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena

31 March Leeds – First Direct Arena

01 April Manchester – Arena

03 April Glasgow – SSE Hydro Arena

04 April Aberdeen – GE Oil & Gas Arena

07 April Dublin – 3 Arena

08 April Coventry – Coventry Ericsson Indoor Arena

09 April London – SSE Arena, Wembley

18 June – Tetbury Westonbirt Arboretum

25 June – Pickering Dalby Forest

16 September – Lingfield Park Racecourse

David is also set to play an intimate charity gig for Warchild during BRITs week next month. Other acts set to perform include The 1975, Wild Beasts, Richard Hawley and Paul Weller.

For more information head britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

The War Child BRITs weeks series has been running since 2009 and last year’s gigs raised over £560,000 for the charity.