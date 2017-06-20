Craig David performs at weddings of footballers Phil Jones and Jack Wilshere on consecutive days

The 'Rewind' artist had a busy weekend of performing at the request of the two England internationals

Craig David performed at the respective weddings of Premier League footballers Phil Jones and Jack Wilshere over the weekend.

The ‘Following My Intuition’ artist was certainly in demand last weekend, with his ‘TS5’ DJ/live set requested by both the Manchester United defender and Arsenal midfielder for their respective wedding discos.

Jones’ marriage to Kaya Hall took place just outside of Nether Alderley in Cheshire on Friday (June 16), with his United teammates Wayne Rooney, Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw among the invited guests.

Jones took to Instagram after the ceremony to reveal that Hall had booked David for their post-wedding entertainment as a surprise, writing that David “turned up and the shut the place down.”

My wedding surprise from my wife when @craigdavid turned up & shut the place down 🙌 Big thanks to him & @julieperryevents for making this happen 🎤👌 #16.06.17 A post shared by Phil Jones (@philjones_4) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

David’s next booking for the weekend required a flight to Tuscany to perform his ‘TS5’ set for Jack Wilshere, who married Andriani Michael.

Craig David will perform at Glastonbury, which opens its doors tomorrow (June 21) – David is featured on NME‘s list of the 12 most frustrating line-up clashes at this year’s festival.

Back in February, David revealed to NME that the late David Bowie was a secret fan of his music.

“I had a song called ‘Hot Stuff’ that sampled ‘Let’s Dance’, and it was a few years back and I remember getting that message from him and his approval that I could use it but also that he loved the song,” David recalled. “I was in awe. This is David Bowie we’re talking about.”