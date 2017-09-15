He's also heading out on tour...

Craig David has released his new single ‘Heartline’. Check it out below.

The R&B track is the first single to be taken from his seventh studio album ‘The Time Is Now’, which will be released in January 2018 and features collaborations with the likes of Bastille, JP Cooper, Kaytranada, and AJ Cooper.

The latest release comes after the singer embarked on a massive comeback with 2016’s ‘Following My Intuition’, which saw him bag his first number one album since 2002 and play a triumphant set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage earlier this year.

Reflecting on the huge success, Craig said: “If the last few years have taught me anything, it’s that life can change in a moment and you’ve gotta make the most it! Just in the same way my life was flipped upside down all those years ago, I’m genuinely so grateful to be standing here today doing what I love the most.

“By doing the simple things that enrich my heart, I’ve found the same magic that got me into making music as a kid.The motivation and inspiration behind this album was all down to the huge realisation that even when I wasn’t as focused, there were amazing lessons to be learnt.”

He’s also set to head out on a UK tour later this year, playing the O2 Academy Brixton on November 3, Manchester’s Warehouse Project on November 4, before finishing off with a show at the O2 Academy Birmingham on November 5.