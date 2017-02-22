Craig David reveals that David Bowie was a secret fan of his music

The Thin White Duke took home the Brit for Best Male Solo Artist

Craig David has revealed that David Bowie was a secret fan of his music – and that he was received a personal message from the late, great Thin White Duke praising one of his songs. Watch our video interview with Craig David above.

We caught up with Craig David on the red carpet on the Brit Awards 2017 – where he lost out on the award for Best British Male Solo Artist to Bowie.

“To be in any category near a legend who’s left so much amazing music…,” he told NME. “I mean I had a song called ‘Hot Stuff’ that sampled ‘Let’s Dance’, and it was a few years back and I remember getting that message from him and his approval that I could use it but also that he loved the song. I was in awe. This is David Bowie we’re talking about. If anyone deserves that award, it would be David Bowie. I’m just happy to be part of it.”

He added: “It was a message that came through my manager from his manager and I was just like…you grow up as a kid wanting to make music and your dreams and aspirations but you never actually think that you’re going to meet your idols or get a message personally from them. David Bowie was always at the forefront and trying to change things from so many different angles for the better for people – that’s what puts him to legendary status. He used his platform to do that rather than just be a musician.

“I hope it’s an amazing night for him tonight.”

Meanwhile, Craig David’s upcoming UK tour dates are below

Thu March 16 2017 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat March 18 2017 – LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Sun March 19 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Tue March 21 2017 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Wed March 22 2017 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri March 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat March 25 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue March 28 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wed March 29 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Fri March 31 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Sat April 01 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Mon April 03 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hyrdro

Tue April 04 2017 – ABERDEEN GE Oil and Gas Arena

Thu April 06 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena

Fri April 07 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena