Fans react to Craig David’s triumphant Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury 2017

The 'Rewind' artist's resurgence showed no signs of relenting as he drew a huge crowd to Worthy Farm's biggest stage

Craig David drew widespread praise from Glastonbury punters and those watching at home this afternoon (June 24) after delivering a triumphant set on the Pyramid Stage.

The ‘Rewind’ artist took to the stage at 2:45pm, following a set from Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

David drew a huge crowd for his slot – though a few have pointed to the fact that some of the festivalgoers in attendance may have gathered early for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s speech on the Pyramid at 4pm – and kicked off with the bouncing ‘My Love Don’t Stop’.

The 36-year-old peppered his hour-long slot on the Pyramid with classic, crowd-pleasing hits, including ‘7 days’, ‘Fill Me In’ and new favourite ‘When The Bassline Drops’.

David drew a rapturous reception from the crowd and those watching online, with many taking to Twitter to praise both the artist’s energy and showmanship during and after his set.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See a selection of the reaction to Craig David’s Glastonbury set from fans on social media below.

Following David’s set, Corbyn took to the stage for a short speech that delighted those gathered at the Pyramid.

The Labour leader’s speech took place before Run The Jewels’ riotous set, which saw the duo dedicate their performance to the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster in west London.

Stay locked to NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from across Glastonbury 2017 this weekend.