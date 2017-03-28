Wiley and Craig David head new Lynx advertising campaign

The two artists join boxer Anthony Joshua and actor Will Poulter in promoting the so-called "Lynx effect" in the new advert

Craig David and Wiley are among a number of famous faces leading a new Lynx advertising campaign.

The two artists have been shortlisted as ‘Men of the Moment’ by the male grooming company, where they’ve been photographed along with The Revenant actor Will Poulter and boxer Anthony Joshua to promote the so-called “Lynx effect.”

The quartet of famous faces have been specially selected by Olympic diver Tom Daley, DJ Mista Jam and presenter Reggie Yates, who also shortlisted 30 prominent male personalities who are “shaping our times and challenging male stereotypes in 2017.” Find out more about the Lynx campaign here.

Meanwhile, David revealed to NME at the BRIT Awards last month that the late David Bowie was a secret fan of his music.

“To be in any category near a legend who’s left so much amazing music…,” he told NME about being nominated in the Best British Male Solo Artist category along with Bowie. “I mean I had a song called ‘Hot Stuff’ that sampled ‘Let’s Dance’, and it was a few years back and I remember getting that message from him and his approval that I could use it but also that he loved the song. I was in awe. This is David Bowie we’re talking about. If anyone deserves that award, it would be David Bowie. I’m just happy to be part of it.”