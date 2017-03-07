Craig Gill’s daughter to lead Manchester music tour as part of Morrissey fan event

Craig Gill built up the successful Manchester Music Tours business before he passed away.

The daughter of late Inspiral Carpets drummer Craig Gill is to lead a special Manchester music tour this weekend as part of the annual #MozArmy meet-up.

Outside of the band, Craig Gill built up the successful Manchester Music Tours business. He would regularly guide music fans around locations made famous by – or associated with – bands like The Smiths, Oasis, Joy Division and The Stone Roses.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Gill’s daughter will host a special tour featuring Morrissey and The Smiths landmarks this Saturday (March 11).

The #MozArmy meet-up, now in its fifth year, will also include several performances from Smiths tribute act Sweet and Tender Hooligans and a Morrissey-themed disco. Fans from as far afield as the US, Germany and Italy are expected to attend.

“There’s nothing greater than being in a room where every single person loves Morrissey and the music of The Smiths and everybody – I mean everybody – wants to dance,” the event’s organiser Julie Hamill told the newspaper. “Whether you’re 19 or 99, it really doesn’t matter.”

Liam Gallagher and Gill’s Inspiral Carpets bandmates led the tributes to the drummer after his funeral in December. Meanwhile, some fans took to Twitter to remember Gill’s much-loved Manchester music tours.