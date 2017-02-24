Deadmau5, Stormzy, The Chainsmokers and more to play Creamfields 2017

The dance music-oriented festival will once again be held in the Cheshire countryside

The line-up for Creamfields 2017 has been announced, with deadmau5, Stormzy and The Chainsmokers among the stand-out names on the bill.

The primarily dance music-oriented festival (which has a capacity of 70,000) will take place once again in Daresbury in the Cheshire countryside, with the event being held this year from August 24-27 – marking its 20th birthday.

The full bill for Creamfields has been revealed today (February 24), with a host of big electronic names topping the bill across the four days. The Chainsmokers will headline the BBC Radio 1 Stage on Friday, while deadmau5 and Tiësto will close the same stage on the Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Elsewhere, sets from the likes of Fatboy Slim, Armin van Buuren and Annie Mac will also take place across the weekend.

Stormzy, who released his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ today, will headline the Jampacked Stage on the Saturday, while Diplo will close proceedings on the Mad Decent Stage on the same day.

See the full Creamfields 2017 line-up, as well as ticket details, here.

Back in December, deadmau5 admitted that he was “partially” responsible for the ‘death’ of EDM.

“Shit can go, and nothing really ever comes back,” he added when asked if EDM could ever mount a comeback. “Disco evolved into Chicago warehouse, then there was techno; eventually it evolved into EDM. I’m hard-pressed to think about a genre [that’s as popular as it always was]. Nothing goes full-circle with music.”