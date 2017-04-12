Creed singer Scott Stapp on Scott Weiland’s death: ‘That should have been me’

Frontman explains how Weiland's passing stressed his need to get sober

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has described how Scott Weiland‘s death underlined his need to get sober, arguing: “Not only could that have been me, that should have been me”.

Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer Weiland passed away in December 2015, overdosing from a “toxic mix of drugs”.

Stapp, who has had his own struggles with drugs but has been sober for two years, currently fronts the supergroup Art Of Anarchy, a band that Weiland originally sang in.

Speaking in a new interview with GQ, Stapp explained how he felt the presence of the late Scott Weiland on the band’s tour bus.

He said: “All of a sudden, it was almost like Weiland speaking to me from the grave, man. It was a very weird feeling that I felt. I remember being in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, on the bus, and really feeling like I could hear or feel him saying, ‘Dude, this could have been you. And this could be you if you continue that path. Don’t do what I did. Don’t go down that road.’ And, literally, I’m having this moment.”

Asked whether he actually saw Weiland’s spirit on the bus, Stapp replied: “No. God rest his soul, and my family has prayed for his family and his children, but really it was a crazy, mystical experience. It was just in my face, man. I had my moment of, like, ‘Dude, he’s speaking to me, man’. Almost as if, from my standpoint, in my life and in my recovery, his death was not in vain. Not only could that have been me, that should have been me. It was just one of those weird things that kinda, like, the stars aligned, the universe arranged itself at the right time to further impact me and further solidify my commitment to my recovery. It was definitely one of those God moments. I get goosebumps right now just talking about it. It was a God moment.”

