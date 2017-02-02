Watch Creeper cover The 1975’s ‘A Change of Heart’

Members Hannah Greenwood and Will Gould performed the track for BBC Radio 1's 'Piano Sessions'

Creeper have recorded a cover of The 1975‘s ‘A Change of Heart’ – watch the performance below.

The Southampton punk band sent two of their members – keyboardist Hannah Greenwood and vocalist Will Gould – to take part in BBC Radio 1’s ‘Piano Sessions’, where bands cover songs by other artists using just vocals and piano.

Opting to take on the track from The 1975’s most recent album ‘I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful but so unaware of it’, Greenwood took on lead vocal and piano duties, backed by Gould on vocals.

Watch Creeper’s cover of The 1975’s ‘A Change of Heart’ below.

Greenwood and Gould also performed the Creeper song ‘Hiding With Boys’ using the same set-up. Watch that performance below.

Creeper will release their debut album, ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’, on March 24. They’ll also embark on a UK tour – on a bill that includes Milk Teeth, Puppy and Energy – across the back end of March and beginning of April. See Creeper’s tour dates below.

March

25 – Academy 2, Manchester

26 – Garage, Glasgow

27 – University, Newcastle

28 – Stylus, Leeds

30 – Electric Ballroom, London

31 – 1865, Southampton

April

1 – Institute 2, Birmingham

2 – Tramshed, Cardiff

Meanwhile, The 1975 were recently announced on the bill of the new UK festival TRNSMT – see the full line-up here.