The Cribs announce new album and release single ‘Rainbow Ridge’

It's set for release next month.

The Cribs have announced that they will release their seventh album, ’24-7 Rock Star Shit’, next month.

The record, which was recorded in five days, will be released on August 11 and features new single ‘Rainbow Ridge’, which you can listen to below.

The Wakefield band have also enlisted the services of Nirvana producer Steve Albini on the record, and revealed that three of the songs were originally conceived during the recording of their fifth album, ‘In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull’.

They were also intended to form an EP before it became clear that enough material had been recorded for a whole album.

A mini-tour of the UK is also set to accompany the release of the record, with the band playing a club show at Kingston’s New Slang on the 10th August before a specially curated event at London’s House of Vans on 11 August.

From there, they’ll head north for shows in Manchester, Sunderland, Leeds, Nottingham and Glasgow, alongside festival dates this summer including an appearance at Portmeirion’s Festival No.6 in September.

Last month, they also released new single Year of Hate which features on the new album, and earlier this year headed out on a UK tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of third album Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever.