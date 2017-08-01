The Cribs reveal if they would ever reunite with Johnny Marr

The guitar icon played with the band between 2008-2011.

The Cribs have revealed whether they would ever reunite with Johnny Marr, after the iconic guitarist previously played in the band for three years.

The former Smiths man played with The Cribs between 2008 and 2011 – and also lent his efforts to their fourth album, 2009’s ‘Ignore The Ignorant’.

Now, guitarist Ryan Jarman has revealed whether he could ever see a situation where Marr would potentially return to the band.

“No I don’t think so”, he affirmed when quizzed by NME.

“I think he’s totally happy being solo and we’re totally happy being us. When it’s just us three, as brothers, I feel like it gives us a lot more freedom – we don’t have to consider anyone else. So as much as I loved working with Johnny, and I would consider doing it again, I think it would only ever be on a part-time basis, not full time. It’s just me, Gary and Ross and that’s the way it’s gonna stay.”

Yesterday, the group also revealed what to expect from their ‘raw’ seventh album ’24-7 Rock Star Shit’, which is set for release on August 11.

“I think there’s always been this part of us that have wanted to make something more raw”, he told NME.

“When we started the band we never really pictured ourselves making records that got into the chart or got on the radio, it wasn’t really what we envisioned. When we first started we always thought are records would be made very quickly and very raw and over time we kind of softened our stance on that.