Crystal Castles tour dates cancelled following Ethan Kath rape and assault allegations

Former vocalist Alice Glass has accused Kath of years of abuse

Crystal Castles have cancelled all their forthcoming tour dates following rape and assault allegations levelled at the band’s Ethan Kath by former vocalist Alice Glass.

In a statement released earlier this week, Glass detailed her allegations against Kath, accusing the musician (real name Claudio Palmieri) of rape, physical assault, emotional manipulation and other forms of abuse dating back to when she was 15. Kath denied the allegations, describing them as “pure fiction”.

Crystal Castles have since cancelled all upcoming headline shows, as well as their planned appearance at Voodoo Festival in New Orleans this weekend. The band had been scheduled to tour North America through to mid-November.

In her statement, Glass claimed that Kath “was very manipulative towards me. He figured out my insecurities and exploited them: he used the things he learned about me against me. Over a period of many months, he gave me drugs and alcohol and had sex with me in an abandoned room at an apartment he managed. It wasn’t always consensual and he remained sober whenever we were together.”

Kath was accused by Glass of “abusively and systematically targeting my insecurities and controlling my behavior: my eating habits, who I could talk to, where I could go, what I could say in public, what I was allowed to wear. He kept me from doing interviews or photoshoots unless he was in control of the situation… He became physically abusive. He held me over a staircase and threatened to throw me down it. He picked me up over his shoulders and threw me onto concrete.”

“He controlled everything I did,” Glass alleged. “I wasn’t allowed to have my own phone or my own credit card, he decided who my friends were, read through my private emails, restricted my access to social media, regulated everything I ate. He berated me and yelled at me, telling me that I was a joke, that all the people that came to our shows were only interested in his instrumentals and that I was ruining the band. He broke glass shower doors to frighten me, he locked me into rooms. He told me that my feminism made me a target for rapists and only he could protect me. He forced me to have sex with him or, he said, I wouldn’t be allowed to be in the band anymore.”

Glass also claimed that she was sexually harassed by a recording engineer while working on Crystal Castles’ first EP and that Kath “laughed at me and pressured me to go along with it”.

“Leaving Crystal Castles was the single most difficult decision I’ve ever made,” Glass wrote. “That band was everything to me. My music, my performances and my fans were all I had in the world. I gave that up and started over not because I wanted to but because I had to. As difficult as it was, I knew that leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It has taken me years to recover from enduring almost a decade of abuse, manipulation and psychological control. I am still recovering.”

Kath has denied Glass’ allegations in a statement via his attorney. Kath said: “I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship. Her story is pure fiction and I am consulting my lawyers as to my legal options. Fortunately, there are many witnesses who can and will confirm that I was never abusive to Alice.”

Glass parted ways with Crystal Castles in October 2014 and was replaced by new vocalist Edith Frances. Glass has since embarked on a solo career, releasing her self-titled debut EP in August of this year. Crystal Castles, meanwhile, released ‘Amnesty (I)’, their first record since Glass’ departure, in 2016.