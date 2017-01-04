Cult leader Charles Manson ‘taken from prison to hospital’

Manson has been serving time at California's Corcoran State Prison since 1971.

Notorious cult leader Charles Manson has reportedly been removed from prison so he can be treated in hospital.

An unnamed source told the LA Times that Manson, now 82, is “seriously ill”, though this has yet to be confirmed by official sources. A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed that Manson is alive, but told the newspaper: “We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons.”

Ohio-born Manson formed a cult known as the “Manson Family” around himself in the late ’60s. Before the murders he also spent time as a singer-songwriter on the LA music scene. Several recordings of his music have been released over the years to capitalise on his notoriety.

Guns ‘N Roses covered Manson’s song ‘Look at Your Game, Girl’ as an unlisted track on their 1993 album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

During his time as a cult leader, Manson espoused a theory called ‘Helter Skelter’ which he took from the Beatles song of the same name. He believed ‘Helter Skelter’ was an impending apocalyptic race war and the murders he and his followers carried out would help to trigger it.

Last year, Lana Del Rey revealed that she was nearly cast in a film as Manson’s most famous victim, Sharon Tate.