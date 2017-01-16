Punk band accuses Skrillex of ripping them off with From First To Last reunion single artwork

EDM star reunites with old emo band for 'Make War'

Skrillex has been accused of ripping off a US punk band with the artwork for his reunion single with From First To Last.

The EDM star has reunited with his former emo band From First To Last to release the track ‘Make War’ on hishis 29th birthday.

Skrillex fronted the emo outfit for a few years in the mid-noughties, before leaving due to a vocal chord injury and turning his focus to the dance world.

Following the track’s release, many noticed the similarities between its artwork and San Francisco punk band Culture Abuse’s 2016 album ‘Peach’, both featuring an image of a peach, barbed wire and a pink background.

Culture Abuse has since shared a post that reads: “From First To Last: ‘hey, can I copy your homework?’ @cultureabuse: ‘sure, just don’t make it too obvious'”. See below.

Neither From First To Last or Skrillex have yet addressed the claims.

Skrillex, real name Sonny John Moore, was a member of From First To Last from 2004-2007, gaining a strong following on MySpace and releasing the acclaimed albums ‘Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Body Count’ and ‘Heroine’. The band went on to release three further albums without Moore, with the last ‘Dead Trees’ coming out in 2015.

From First To Last reformed in 2013 after a three-year hiatus, and are currently working on their sixth album. As Dancing Astronaut reports, Skrillex first previewed a previously-unheard collaboration with his old band back in July on his Beats 1 show.

Make War Make War, a song by From First To Last on Spotify

Skrillex has released one solo studio album to date, 2014’s ‘Recess’. He recently contributed to the soundtrack for the film Suicide Squad, which saw him collaborate with rapper Rick Ross for the song ‘Purple Lamborghini’.