Cyndi Lauper to write the score for Broadway adaption of ‘Working Girl’

Mike Nichols classic 1988 comedy Working Girl is getting a Broadway adaption with Cyndi Lauper penning the score.

The cast of the film included the likes of Melanie Griffith, Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Joan Cusack, and tells the story of Tess who is a secretary working in a Wall Street Investment Bank. When her boss Katherine is involved in a skiing accident and forced to take time off work, Tess tries to work her way up.

Lauper has already seen success on Broadway with hit musical Kinky Boots. She wrote the score for the musical which won her the Tony Award for Best Original Score in 2013.

She will be teaming up with Kim Rosenstock, the playwright and New Girl writer, to write the musical which will be adapted from Kevin Wades original screenplay.

In a statement on her website Lauper says: “I’m really excited for so many reasons to start composing the score for Working Girl. I love the film, and its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ‘80s is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay! It’s also laugh-out-loud funny, which is why Kim Rosenstock is the perfect person to write the book. Plus, I get to work with Robyn Goodman, who is really smart and a great producer, as well as Fox Stage Productions.”

The production companies behind the new stage adaption are Fox Stage Productions and Aged in Wood Productions. Fox Stage is the live theatre division of Twentieth Century Fox and Aged in Wood were part of the team behind American Idiot – Green Day’s rock opera adaption of their album of the same name.