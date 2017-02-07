Daft Punk announce first-ever pop-up shop

Running from February 11-19

Daft Punk have announced details of their first-ever pop-up merch store.

Located in Los Angeles at Maxfield (8818 Melrose Ave in West Hollywood), the shop will be open from February 11-19. It will incorporate “a retrospective of archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography and robot helmets” and feature “special edition” items for sale, as well as products already available through the band’s online store.

See a poster for the pop-up below.

THE DAFT PUNK POP-UP SHOP AT MAXFIELD IN LOS ANGELES FEBRUARY 11-19 8818 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood CA 90069 #daftpunk #daftpunkstore A photo posted by Daft Punk (@daftpunk) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Daft Punk are set to be in Los Angeles this weekend after being confirmed to perform live at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony with The Weeknd. The Grammys 2017 will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on February 12.

The robot duo previously teamed up with The Weeknd for a number of tracks of his latest album ‘Starboy’, notably the lead single and title track, as well as the acclaimed ‘I Feel It Coming’.

Meanwhile, tweets posted byDonald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer about Daft Punk in 2014 recently resurfaced and made headlines. The rediscovered tweets sent by Spicer while Daft Punk – or “Daft Funk” as he referred to the French duo – were performing at the Grammy Awards that year.

“Daft Punk, this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight – u r blowing it,” Spicer wrote, before telling a follower that he “was an early and still fan, but come on helmets? tey (sic) need to grow up.”