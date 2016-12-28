Daft Punk celebrate first ever US Number One hit

French duo climb to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.

Daft Punk have reached the top of the US singles chart for the first time.

Their collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘Starboy’, is now Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard reports. It replaces previous chart-topper ‘Black Beatles’ by Rae Sremmurd.

‘Starboy’ becomes the third US Number One for The Weeknd, who previously reached the top with ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and ‘The Hills’.

Daft Punk have only cracked the US Top 40 once before: with 2013’s ‘Get Lucky’ featuring Pharrell Williams, which peaked at Number Two. ‘Get Lucky’ peaked at Number One in the UK.

Daft Punk recently launched a line of Christmas-themed merch, selling their own baubles, snow globes and festive candles online.

Meanwhile, rumours of the French duo hitting the road again were sparked recently by a mysterious website called ‘Alive 2017’. It had also been suggested that the band could play Glastonbury next year.

However, the website turned out to be a hoax and Glasto boss Emily Eavis categorically denied that they’d be appearing.

Speaking exclusively to NME, Eavis said that she didn’t know where the rumours about either Daft Punk or The Stone Roses headlining the festival next year had come from.

“There’s no more [headliner] announcements now for a while, but I will tell you the other two that have been rumoured aren’t happening,” Eavis said. “There was a news story that said Daft Punk and Stone Roses. That’s not true. I don’t know where that came from.”