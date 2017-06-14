Pharrell Williams addresses Daft Punk Coachella rumours

Duo last headlined Coachella in 2006

Pharrell Williams has commented on speculation that Daft Punk could headline Coachella in the future.

Daft Punk famously headlined California’s Coachella Festival in 2006 and were rumoured to replace Beyonce at this year’s double weekend event. However, Lady Gaga eventually filled in for the pregnant singer.

Speaking on the latest episode of his OTHERtone Apple Beats 1 radio show, Pharrell was asked whether the duo – who he worked with on ‘Get Lucky’ – would play the festival again.

He replied: “I don’t know. The robots are, like… they’re not repeaters. Who knows, right? They traditionally don’t repeat. They like doing things that you don’t expect them to do and in ways that you don’t expect them to, and when you freak out, and you want more, and it’s like, ‘No.'”

Williams was speaking to Coachella founders Paul Tollet and Lou Adler. During the conversation, Tollet picked Daft Punk’s 2006 set as his favourite festival performance. “It was that good,” he said. “We knew it was going to be good, because they’ve always been great, but they’d never played with their helmets. It was just press photos from years before, and they had stopped playing, and everyone had in their head what it might be. You never saw it, and it was 100 times better than we dreamed. It was just insane. It felt like it was storyboard, Stanley Kubrick movie. Every minute must have been thought about for hours or days or whatever, and it got better every minute until the very end. It was like, ‘how can you even get better than the last 74 minutes?’ But it was. It was that good.”

There has been much speculation as to whether or not Daft Punk will return for a world tour in 2017. The band have released two live albums called ‘Alive 1997’ and ‘Alive 2007’ named after their two tours, which seem to happen once a decade – adding to the theory that they’ll continue the tradition and tour this year.

Fans were left disappointed after a supposed ‘Alive 2017’ website was revealed to be a hoax. Many fans got their hopes up again when a mysterious teaser video appeared online. However, no tour announcement has yet been made.

Emily Eavis has also categorically denied to NME that the band will be performing at Glastonbury 2017.

Daft Punk’s most recent album ‘Random Access Memories’ was released in 2013 but the band failed to tour around its release.