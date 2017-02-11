Video reveals what Daft Punk’s pop-up shop looks like inside

See what Daft Punk's pop-up shop has for sale, including official merchandise and exclusive pieces.

Daft Punk have released a video that reveals the interior of their pop-up shop. Located in Los Angeles at Maxfield (8818 Melrose Ave in West Hollywood), the shop opens today (February 11) and will run until February 19.

The duo previously described the shop as holding “a retrospective of archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography and robot helmets.” It was said to feature “special edition” items for sale, as well as products already available through the band’s online store.

The band released a video on their Facebook last night (February 10), showcasing the interior of the store. It features apparel, helmet designs and a pretty impressive drum kit. You can see the video below.

Daft Punk are set to be in Los Angeles this weekend after being confirmed to perform live at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony with The Weeknd. The Grammys 2017 will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on February 12.

The robot duo previously teamed up with The Weeknd for a number of tracks of his latest album ‘Starboy’, notably the lead single and title track, as well as the acclaimed ‘I Feel It Coming’.

Meanwhile, tweets posted by Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer about Daft Punk in 2014 recently resurfaced and made headlines. The rediscovered tweets sent by Spicer while Daft Punk – or “Daft Funk” as he referred to the French duo – were performing at the Grammy Awards that year.

“Daft Punk, this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight – u r blowing it,” Spicer wrote, before telling a follower that he “was an early and still fan, but come on helmets? tey (sic) need to grow up.”