Daft Punk reportedly replacing Beyoncé as Coachella headliner ahead of spring tour

Dance duo last headlined festival in 2006

Daft Punk could be set to replace Beyoncé as Coachella headliner ahead of a reported spring tour.

Beyoncé had originally been booked to headline this year’s festival, alongside Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, but was forced to pull out on doctor’s orders following her recent pregnancy announcement. She has been confirmed to headline the festival in 2018 instead.

With a replacement headliner not yet officially announced, Playboy reports that “inside sources” close to the band have suggested it could be the French dance duo. “An anonymous source working on Daft Punk’s production has confirmed to Playboy that the Robots are planning a major—and we do mean major—tour this spring. Coachella would be the perfect place to kick it off,” the report continues.

This has not yet been verified and NME has approached Daft Punk’s representatives for comment.

Coachella runs this year from April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California.

Getty Images for Coachella

Daft Punk are currently bookies’ favourites to headline Coachella. They last headlined Coachella in 2006.

The band recently made their live return at the Grammys, performing ‘I Feel It Coming’ with The Weeknd. They also recently opened of a pop-up shop in LA.

The duo infamously did not tour to support their 2013 album ‘Random Access Memories’, but did perform at the Grammys 2014 with Pharrell, Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers.

There has been much speculation as to whether or not Daft Punk will return for a full world tour in 2017. The band have two live albums called ‘Alive 1997’ and ‘Alive 2007’ named after their two tours, which seem to happen once a decade – adding to the theory that they’ll continue the tradition and tour this year. Fans were left disappointed after a coded Alive 2017 website suggesting a tour appeared to be the biggest hoax yet’. Many got their hopes up again when a mysterious teaser video appeared online.

Emily Eavis has also categorically denied to NME that the band would be performing at Glastonbury 2017.