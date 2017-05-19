See Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter without his helmet at Cannes

One-half of the electronic duo made a rare unmasked appearance at the French film festival

Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has been spotted without his helmet at Cannes Film Festival this week.

As Stereogum points out, Bangalter was sighted making a rare unmasked appearance at the opening ceremony of the French film festival. He was sat next to his wife, French actress Élodie Bouchez, and two seats across from actor Adrien Brody.

See in the video and screenshot below. Bangalter is on the left.

There has been much speculation as to whether or not Daft Punk will return for a world tour in 2017. The band have released two live albums called ‘Alive 1997’ and ‘Alive 2007’ named after their two tours, which seem to happen once a decade – adding to the theory that they’ll continue the tradition and tour this year.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Fans were left disappointed after a supposed ‘Alive 2017’ website was revealed to be a hoax. Many fans got their hopes up again when a mysterious teaser video appeared online. However, no tour announcement has yet been made.

Emily Eavis has also categorically denied to NME that the band will be performing at Glastonbury 2017.

Daft Punk also recently appeared in the video for their collaboration with The Weeknd ‘I Feel It Coming’. The Weeknd and Daft Punk previously teamed up to perform the song at this year’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The ‘I Feel It Coming’ video sees the elusive French duo, who co-wrote, co-produced and feature on the track, appear towards the end of the clip in Darth Vader-style outfits.