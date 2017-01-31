Daft Punk will perform live at the Grammys with The Weeknd

The robots are back

Daft Punk have been confirmed to perform live at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony with The Weeknd.

The robot duo previously teamed up with The Weeknd for a number of tracks of his latest album ‘Starboy’, notably the lead single and title track, as well as the acclaimed ‘I Feel It Coming’.

Now, the Recording Academy has confirmed that they’ll be returning for an increasingly rare live appearance to perform with The Weeknd at the ceremony.

The Grammys 2017 will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre on 12 February. Adele is also among the artists confirmed to be performing.

Daft Punk infamously did not tour to support their 2013 album ‘Random Access Memories’, but did perform at the Grammys 2014 with Pharrell, Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers.

There has been much speculation as to whether or not Daft Punk will return for a full world tour in 2017. The band have two live albums called ‘Alive 1997’ and ‘Alive 2007’ named after their two tours, which seem to happen once a decade – adding to the theory that they’ll continue the tradition and tour this year. Fans were left disappointed after a coded Alive 2017 website suggesting a tour appeared to be the biggest hoax yet’. Many got their hopes up again when a mysterious teaser video appeared online.

Emily Eavis also categorically denied to NME that the band would be performing at Glastonbury 2017.