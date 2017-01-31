Daily Mail criticised for using Section Boyz photo in unrelated gang violence story

'The Daily Mail' appears to have edited the image to blur out the members of Section Boyz' faces.

An Australian TV show has called out The Daily Mail for using a photo of Section Boyz in an entirely unrelated article about gang violence in Melbourne.

The article’s headline reads: “What’s stopping them from killing you? Victims of Apex Gang say they no longer feel safe in their homes – as Melbourne’s youth crime epidemic soars.”

However, when it was originally published, the article didn’t feature a picture of members of the Apex Gang. It instead used a photo of Section Boyz that the UK rap group previously shared on Twitter.

The Daily Mail appears to have edited the image to blur out members of Section Boyz’ faces. NME has reached out to Section Boyz’ representative for a comment.

Media Watch, a show which bills itself as “Australia’s leading forum for media analysis and comment”, said on Twitter that it previously warned The Daily Mail about using the Section Boyz photo incorrectly last November.

Meanwhile, Section Boyz made a surprise appearance during Drake’s huge London show at The O2 last night. After Drake performed his song ‘Successful’, the south London crew came on stage play their track ‘Lock Arff’.

Their guest appearance at the Drake gig came just under a year after Drizzy made a surprise cameo at their Village Underground show.