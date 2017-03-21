Dame Vera Lynn’s photograph projected onto white cliffs of Dover to mark 100th birthday

The singer, who was known as 'The Forces' Sweetheart', was incredibly popular during the Second World War

An image of Dame Vera Lynn has been projected onto the white cliffs of Dover to mark the veteran singer’s 100th birthday.

Lynn rose to fame during the Second World War, earning the title “The Forces’ Sweetheart” due to her music’s popularity with the British armed forces fighting across the world – the singer even visited conflict zones to lift troop morale during wartime.

Marking her 100th birthday yesterday (March 20), Lynn’s label Decca had her image projected onto Dover’s famous cliffs in homage to both the singer and her 1942 version of the song ‘(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover’. See a video posted by Decca about the projection below.

Last month, it was announced that Lynn would also celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing a new compilation album.

‘Vera Lynn 100’ came out last week (March 17), making Lynn the first singer to release a new album as a centenarian. Speaking to The Guardian, Lynn commented on her legacy as a singer.

“It’s truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago, reliving the emotions of that time,” Lynn said. “I was after all just doing my job as a singer – and it’s so wonderful for me to hear my songs again so beautifully presented in a completely new way.”