Damon Albarn challenges Drake to a game of ping-pong

Albarn has already beaten both Zane Lowe and Pusha T

Damon Albarn has challenged Drake to a game of ping-pong.

The Blur frontman recently spoke to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 as he premiered new Gorillaz single ‘Let Me Out’, which features Pusha T and Mavis Staples.

Having already beaten both Pusha and Lowe at the sport, Albarn now says he has his sights on the Canadian rapper. “I wanna play Drake,” he said. “I’m putting that out there. It’s a battle, I’m ready. Drake, come and get me.”

Pusha, meanwhile, lamented losing to Albarn. He said: “Listen, I’m so mad. I’m so angry. I’m going to be totally and completely honest with you. He definitely beat me in ping pong, table tennis, whatever you want to call it. I’m very upset about it. I don’t like to lose.”

“He had to win at all costs,” Pusha added. “I’m trying to figure him out and he’s like venomously serving the ball my way. Pissed me off.”

Mavis Staples also tweeted about her ping-pong skills:

‘Let Me Out’ is the latest track from Gorillaz’s upcoming album ‘Humanz’, which will be released on April 28.

Gorillaz have also shared four other songs from the record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those tracks.

Also speaking in interview with Zane Lowe, Albarn revealed he has another “40 or 45” Gorillaz songs in the works.

“I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he said. After revealing that Little Simz features on one of the tracks, Albarn estimated that he has “40 or 45” to work on, and said: “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”