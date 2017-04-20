Damon Albarn explains why he removed every Donald Trump reference from new Gorillaz album

New record 'Humanz' has been described as a 'party for the end of the world' follow Trump election win

Every mention of Donald Trump was removed from the new Gorillaz album because the group didn’t “want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame”, according to Damon Albarn.

Gorillaz – Albarn’s virtual band with Jamie Hewlett – will release their fifth album ‘Humanz’ on April 28. So far, it’s been preceded by Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration ‘Let Me Out’, plus four other songs from the record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’. Read NME‘s reviews of those latter tracks.

‘Humanz’ has previously been described as a “party for the end of the world” following Trump’s US election win, but now Albarn has told Billboard that the record won’t contain any direct references to Trump.

“Trump’s ascension was one of the sources of energy that we meditated on, when it was like, ‘Ahh, that’s ridiculous, that could never happen,’” Albarn explained, adding: “There’s no references to [Trump] on the record – in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out. I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!”

Meanwhile, earlier today saw Murdoc and 2D – two of the four virtual characters from Gorillaz – their first ever live interview.