Watch Damon Albarn freestyle with De La Soul’s Pos and Twilite Tone

Albarn appeared on 'Sway In The Morning' to promote the new Gorillaz album

Damon Albarn recently freestyled with De La Soul member Pos and producer Twilite Tone on US radio.

Marking the release of Gorillaz‘s new album ‘Humanz’, Albarn appeared on Sway In The Morning last week (April 28) with two of the album’s collaborators.

During the appearance, the trio were asked to freestyle live, leading Pos and Twilite Tone to deliver impromptu verses as Albarn provided a backing vocal hook.

Watch at the 36 minute mark in the video below:

Earlier today, Gorillaz announced UK tour dates for later this year. Set to kick off in Brighton on November 27, the tour will also visit Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

See the newly-announced live dates below.

November 2017

27 Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December

1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

4 – O2 Arena, London

This new string of live dates comes as part of a wider European tour, which kicks off in Luxembourg on November 1.

See Gorillaz’s wider tour itinerary for late 2017 below too.

November 2017

1 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

2 – Stadthalle, Vienna

4 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

5 – Spektrum, Oslo

6 – Hovet, Stockholm

8 – Samsung Hall, Zurich

9 – Arena, Geneva

11 – Zenith, Munich

13 – Aréna, Budapest

14 – O2 Arena, Prague

17 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin

18 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf

19 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

21 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

22 – Forest National, Brussels

24 – Zénith, Paris