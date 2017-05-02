Watch Damon Albarn freestyle with De La Soul’s Pos and Twilite Tone
Albarn appeared on 'Sway In The Morning' to promote the new Gorillaz album
Damon Albarn recently freestyled with De La Soul member Pos and producer Twilite Tone on US radio.
Marking the release of Gorillaz‘s new album ‘Humanz’, Albarn appeared on Sway In The Morning last week (April 28) with two of the album’s collaborators.
During the appearance, the trio were asked to freestyle live, leading Pos and Twilite Tone to deliver impromptu verses as Albarn provided a backing vocal hook.
Watch at the 36 minute mark in the video below:
Earlier today, Gorillaz announced UK tour dates for later this year. Set to kick off in Brighton on November 27, the tour will also visit Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.
See the newly-announced live dates below.
November 2017
27 Brighton Centre, Brighton
29 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
December
1 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
2 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
4 – O2 Arena, London
This new string of live dates comes as part of a wider European tour, which kicks off in Luxembourg on November 1.
See Gorillaz’s wider tour itinerary for late 2017 below too.
November 2017
1 – Rockhal, Luxembourg
2 – Stadthalle, Vienna
4 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen
5 – Spektrum, Oslo
6 – Hovet, Stockholm
8 – Samsung Hall, Zurich
9 – Arena, Geneva
11 – Zenith, Munich
13 – Aréna, Budapest
14 – O2 Arena, Prague
17 – Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin
18 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf
19 – Sporthalle, Hamburg
21 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
22 – Forest National, Brussels
24 – Zénith, Paris