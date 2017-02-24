Damon Albarn tells fan that new Gorillaz album is ‘finished’ and live rehearsals are underway

The forthcoming new album - the first since 2011's 'The Fall' - has yet to receive an official release date

Damon Albarn has reportedly told a fan that the new Gorillaz album is ‘finished’ and that the band are currently rehearsing for a live tour.

The Albarn-created cartoon band are currently gearing up to release their first full-length record since 2011’s ‘The Fall’, and last month released the first single – ‘Hallelujah Money’, featuring former Mercury Prize-winner Benjamin Clementine – from the as-yet-untitled album.

With no official word yet on when the new Gorillaz album will be released, a fan of the band took to Twitter on Wednesday evening (February 22) to claim that Albarn had given him an update on Gorillaz’s current progress.

Jack Winstanley (@_JackWinstanley) posted a series of tweets after meeting the Blur frontman outside the gig venue where he works earlier this week, writing that Albarn had told him that the album is ‘finished’ and that tour preparations are underway. See the tweets below.

Speaking about the band’s first new material in a number of years last month, cartoon bassist Murdoc referenced the political climate when explaining the timing of the release of ‘Hallelujah Money’.

“In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me,” Murdoc said. “That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”