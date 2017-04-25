Damon Albarn calls Gorillaz’s Noel Gallagher collaboration a ‘victory lap’ for Britpop

Pair worked together on ‘We Got The Power’

Damon Albarn has talked about Gorillaz‘s collaboration with Noel Gallagher, describing the track as a “victory lap” and “the ultimate self-congratulatory Britpop moment”.

The two former Britpop rivals worked together on ‘We Got The Power’, which appears on Gorillaz’s upcoming album ‘Humanz’ and also features Savages singer Jehnny Beth.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Albarn said: “At one point, that track was Noel, me and [Blur‘s] Graham Coxon. It was the ultimate self-congratulatory Britpop moment. It was the victory lap, these geezers singing about all the power they had.”

“I went back and opted to doing it like you play something at the end of a film, as the credits roll,” he added. “Jehnny Beth was necessary. The testosterone levels were off the fucking scale.”

Gallagher’s Oasis and Albarn’s band Blur were famously involved in a chart battle during the ’90s, but the pair have since become friends.

Speaking about their former rivalry, Albarn said: “Noel is not stupid. I love him for that. There was a point when they were set against us. And he had the advantage. He was from the working-class band. He was playing up to that and using it very successfully. I found it difficult to counter. What do you say? It’s like when you get called ‘liberal elite’ by right-wingers. The best I can say is ‘Call me liberal, but don’t call me elite’.”

Albarn added of working with Gallagher: “He’s really musical. He’s got a great tone to his voice. I love his guitar playing. And he’s funny as shit. He’s fucking brilliant company.”

Damon previously said that it was “really great” and that Gallagher is “fantastic in the studio”, adding: “It’s nice when you see how someone goes about their business.”

Gorillaz’s new album ‘Humanz’ comes out on Friday (April 28).