Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett say they may be ‘getting too old’ for Gorillaz

The pair are both currently 49 years old

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have said they may be getting “too old” to continue being in Gorillaz.

The pair created the cartoon band in 1998 and released their fifth studio album ‘Humanz‘ in April of this year.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Hewlett said: “We will be 50, we can’t continue doing this thing seriously for very long. Can you imagine the kids in 20 years when they discover that Gorillaz is hiding two senile old 70-year-olds?”

The band could still continue without him or Albarn, however, as it was originally intended to be “faceless”. “It is the essence of the rest of the Gorillaz story, even if it is not ours necessarily,” Hewlett added.

“Over time, I realised being a celebrity was a lot less important than preserving my freedom,” Albarn said of the original idea behind forming a band of cartoons.

Yesterday (June 11), Gorillaz held a one-day festival, Demon Dayz, at Margate theme park Dreamland. They were joined by guests from the ‘Humanz’ album, including Savages‘ Jehnny Beth, Popcaan, Vince Staples, Danny Brown, De La Soul and more.

On stage, Albarn addressed the political situation in the UK, following last week’s general election (June 8).

“It’s been a weird week in this country,” he began. “A real surprise and then an inevitable bullshit outcome.”

Albarn had some encouraging words to offer the crowd about the current state of the country, though. “But this is only the beginning cos there’s some of you out there who weren’t able to vote this time, but next time you’ll be able to vote,” he said. “It’s going to grow.”