Damon Albarn nearly played on Noel Gallagher’s new album

Noel's new LP is due in November

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he asked Damon Albarn to appear on his upcoming solo album.

The former Oasis and Blur members were once infamously Britpop rivals in the ’90s, but have buried the hatchet in recent years. Not only have they performed together on a number of occasions, but Gallagher lends guest vocals on Gorillaz‘s new song ‘We Got The Power’ with Savages‘ Jehnny Beth.

After revealing that his new solo album with the High Flying Birds will be released in November, Gallagher has said that it very nearly featured Albarm.

“Well, he was supposed to play on my new record, but at the time I was recording, he was finishing the Gorillaz record and didn’t have the time,” Noel told Vulture. “Hopefully next time. I’d like to get him to play melodica on something, which is what he was going to do for me on this record.”

We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth) We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth), an album by Gorillaz on Spotify

When the pair were quizzed about what his brother would think of their collaboration, Noel replied: ““Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything.”

Gorillaz’s acclaimed new album ‘Humanz’ comes out on Friday (April 28). Noel will be appearing with the band at their upcoming ‘Demonz Dayz’ Festival at Dreamland in Margate in June.

The former Oasis man has been working on his third album with the High Flying Birds, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Chasing Yesterday‘, with producer David Holmes.