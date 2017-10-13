Listen to Damon Albarn sing on this new dance track

Albarn contributes vocals to Nic Fanciulli's 'Saying'

Damon Albarn features on a new track by British DJ/producer Nic Fanciulli. Scroll below to listen.

‘Saying’ is from Fanciulli’s forthcoming album ‘My Heart’, which will be released on October 20. Blur and Gorillaz man Albarn contributes vocals to the track.

“The conception of the album started ten years ago and there’s probably been around 300 records written in that time,”Saved Records head Fanciulli says in a statement. “I’ve spent so much time and effort making this album that it’s essentially become a part of me, it has become my heart and my soul.”

Fanciulli recently remixed Gorillaz’s Vince Staples collaboration ‘Ascension’ from their latest album ‘Humanz’. Hear that below too.

Saying (Feat. Damon Albarn) by Nic Fanciulli

Last month, Albarn revealed that he wants to release another surprise Gorillaz album, much like they did with 2010’s ‘The Fall’.

While the band are currently on a world tour in support of their acclaimed 2017 album ‘Humanz‘, Albarn is already planning out their next record. In December 2010, Gorillaz fourth album ‘The Fall‘ was released with just five days notice as a free download. Now, it looks like they could catch their fans off guard once again.

“I really like the idea of making new music and playing it live almost simultaneously,” Albarn told Q. “It will be a more complete record than ‘The Fall’, but hopefully have that spontaneity.”