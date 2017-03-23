Damon Albarn talks working with Noel Gallagher on new Gorillaz track ‘We Got The Power’

One of the four new Gorillaz songs from upcoming album 'Humanz'

Damon Albarn has discussed working with former Britpop rival Noel Gallagher for new Gorillaz track ‘We Got The Power’.

Earlier today (March 23), details of Gorillaz’s new album were revealed following months of speculation. The record, the band’s first LP in six years, will be titled ‘Humanz’ and released on April 28. They will play the album in full at a London gig on Friday.

Hear four new songs from the album, ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’, and read NME‘s reviews here.

‘We Got The Power’ features both Savages‘ Jehnny Beth and former Oasis guitarist Gallagher. Oasis and Albarn’s band Blur were famously involved in a chart battle during the ’90s, but the pair have since become friends.

Speaking to Radio X about recording with Noel, Albarn said it was “really great” and that Gallagher is “fantastic in the studio”. He added: “It’s nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great.”

Albarn also revealed that Blur’s Graham Coxon nearly featured on the song: “At one point this song had Graham, Noel and me on it and it was sort of heading slightly in the wrong direction.”

He added: “It was becoming almost retro in its sort of spirit and way too rocky for this record so I kind of stripped it right back down again. We play it slightly different live then how it is on the record. It’s sort of the song that comes on during the final titles of a film. The climax. I thought Jehnny would take a bit of the testosterone off.”

Listen to the track below: