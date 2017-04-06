Damon Albarn says he has another 40 new Gorillaz songs to finish off

"I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months"

Damon Albarn has revealed he has another “40 or 45” Gorillaz songs in the works.

Gorillaz have recently announced their fifth studio album, ‘Humanz’, which will feature 19 new tracks. However, Albarn says he has loads more new material to complete.

“I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he says in a preview clip from an interview with Zane Lowe that will air later today (April 6).

After revealing that Little Simz features on one of the tracks, Albarn estimates that he has “40 or 45” to work on, and says: “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

During the interview later today, Lowe will premiere a new Gorillaz track, ‘Let Me Out’ featuring Pusha T and Mavis Staples.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz have also announced a ‘Spirit House’ pop-up experience that will visit three cities in April and May. The band introduced their ‘Spirit House’ in the video for ‘Saturn Barz’, which has set a new YouTube record for the best ever debut by a VR video.

Gorillaz have also announced their own Demon Dayz Festival, which will take place at Dreamland in Margate on June 10. The full line-up is still to be confirmed.

Gorillaz will play their first North American show for seven years in July.