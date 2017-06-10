Damon Albarn tells Demon Dayz crowd general election result was ‘an inevitable bullshit outcome’

Gorillaz are hosting their own one-day festival at Margate's Dreamland today (June 10)

Damon Albarn has addressed the results of the UK general election during Gorillaz‘ one-day festival.

The cartoon band, who were invented by the Blur frontman and Jamie Hewlett, are currently headlining Demon Dayz at Margate theme park Dreamland. De La Soul, Little Simz, Kano and Kilo Kish are amongst those to have played earlier in the day.

After playing ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ from the band’s self-titled 2001 debut, the musician paused to discuss the political situation in the UK. On Thursday (June 8), the general election resulted in a hung parliament and Prime Minister Theresa May seeking to form a government with Northern Irish group the DUP.

“It’s been a weird week in this country,” he began. “A real surprise and then an inevitable bullshit outcome.”

Albarn had some encouraging words to offer the crowd about the current state of the country, though. “But this is only the beginning cos there’s some of you out there who weren’t able to vote this time, but next time you’ll be able to vote,” he said. “It’s going to grow.”

Last month (May 5), Albarn spoke to Channel 4 about old Tory voters and Britain’s “isolationism”.

“We’re going down a route that doesn’t really listen to the voices of the young and it seems to be dictated by the more comfortable, older, English voter, Conservative voter essentially,” Albarn said in an interview with Krishnan Guru-Murthy. “I’m not talking about the person who’d voted Labour. I’m talking about your classic, Conservative middle England voter, and they’re the difference between 48 [% that voted to remain] and 52 [% that voted to leave], to my mind.

“And I just don’t understand why the country is allowing that nostalgic, somewhat distant idea about what this country should be dictate to the rest of us who feel very strongly that, you know, there are huge problems that need to be addressed.”

Albarn continued: “My daughter’s nearly 18 but she can’t vote in this election. She’s hugely frustrated by that and I’m sure she represents a huge amount of people who just don’t feel like they can change anything now. And this is a point when we need to change stuff. We need to keep talking.”

“I’m not trying to kind of, sorry, belittle the importance of people in middle [England], that specific king of person, who’s comfortable, doesn’t have necessarily a lot of financial problems anymore. You know, they’ve worked hard all their life, but they’re nostalgic. They want to go back. They don’t want to go forward. We need politics that moves, politicians that look forward and not nostalgic. Isolationism, to my mind, is going back. We need to go forward, we need to keep our minds open.”

