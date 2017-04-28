Damon Albarn says he’ll ‘never’ work with Adele

The pair attempted to collaborate on Adele's '25'

Damon Albarn has spoken out to reveal that he’ll ‘never’ collaborate with Adele.

The pair famously attempted to work together on Adele’s record-breaking 2015 album, ’25’ – but it ultimately came to nothing.

Albarn told The Sun at the time: “Adele asked me to work with her and I took the time out for her… Will she use any of the stuff? I don’t think so”

He added: “The thing is, she’s very insecure. And she doesn’t need to be, she’s still so young”. Albarn also described her new music as “middle of the road”.

“It ended up being one of those ‘don’t meet your idol’ moments,” Adele later revealed. “The saddest thing was that I was such a big Blur fan growing up. But it was sad, and I regret hanging out with him.”

While Albarn later described any rumours of a feud as ‘pathetic’ and ‘not even true‘ (later adding that he ‘enjoyed having a cup of tea with her‘), the Blur turned Gorillaz frontman has now ruled out the chances of them ever working together again.

Speaking to The Sun about the success of Gorillaz second album ‘Demon Dayz’, Albarn said: “It wasn’t quite Adele but I will never be Adele . . . or ever work with her!”

Albarn made headlines again today when former Britpop rival Liam Gallagher slammed him as a ‘gobshite’ and a ‘dick‘ – as well as taking aim at brother Noel for collaborating.

“Now that dick out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang their heads in shame as it’s no ‘Dancing In The Streets’ – as you were,” he Tweeted. “That gobshite out of Blur might have turned Noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me, next time I see him there’s gonna be war.”