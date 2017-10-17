'Good Sound Comes Back Around Vol. 1' will be released on Record Store Day's Black Friday.

Dan Auerbach has announced the release of ‘Good Sound Comes Back Around Vol. 1’, a 7″ sampler from his label Easy Eye Sound.

The release will coincide with Record Store Day’s Black Friday on November 24.

The record is a preview of upcoming releases from The Black Keys frontman’s label, including Robert Finley’s ‘Medicine Woman’, Sonny Smith’s ‘Pictures of You’, and ‘Cellophane Angel’ – an exclusive, unreleased track from Auerbach himself, which he recorded with Preservation Hall Band.

‘Medicine Woman’ is the first single taken from Finley’s ‘Goin’ Platinum’ LP, due for release on December 8, while Sonny Smith’s full length album is expected to be released on the Nashville-based label soon.

The sampler will be available for purchase at participating record stores, a full list of which can be found here.

The release of Auerbach’s latest solo album ‘Waiting on a Song‘ in June marked the launch of his new label venture.

The label is based at his Easy Eyes Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee, where the last two Black Keys albums were recorded.

Jake Bugg revealed in August that he’d collaborated with Auerbach on his fourth album, ‘Hearts That Strain‘, released on September 1.