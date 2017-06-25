This dancing sign language interpreter was the real star of Alt-J’s Glastonbury show

Alt-J played an epic headline set on Glastonbury‘s Other Stage tonight, but the real star of the show was the sign language interpreter.

The trio played a cinematic show while Foo Fighters and Phoenix headlined nearby stages, but the sign language interpreter in the deaf zone has become an unlikely but worthy online star for her energetic dancing skills while translating the band’s lyrics for those hard of hearing. See it below, as captured by The Times’ Kaya Burgess.

Glastonbury 2017 concludes tomorrow with performances from Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Barry Gibb, Chic, Barry Gibb, Boy Better Know, Metronomy, London Grammar, Goldfrapp, and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews and more from Glasto.

Alt-J’s Glastonbury setlist was:

3WW

Something Good

❦ (Ripe & Ruin)

Tessellate

Deadcrush

Nara

In Cold Blood

Dissolve Me

The Gospel of John Hurt

Bloodflood

Every Other Freckle

Matilda

Taro

Fitzpleasure

Encore:

Intro (An Awesome Wave)

Left Hand Free

Breezeblocks

Alt-J’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Mondat September 4 – BRIGHTON Centre

Tuesday September 5 – MARGATE Dreamland

Wednesday September 6 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Friday September 8 – WESTON SUPER MARE Beach

Saturday September 9 – BLACKPOOL Empress Ballroom

Monday September 11 – LONDON Hippodrome London