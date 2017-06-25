This dancing sign language interpreter was the real star of Alt-J’s Glastonbury show
Alt-J played an epic headline set on Glastonbury‘s Other Stage tonight, but the real star of the show was the sign language interpreter.
The trio played a cinematic show while Foo Fighters and Phoenix headlined nearby stages, but the sign language interpreter in the deaf zone has become an unlikely but worthy online star for her energetic dancing skills while translating the band’s lyrics for those hard of hearing. See it below, as captured by The Times’ Kaya Burgess.
Glastonbury 2017 concludes tomorrow with performances from Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Barry Gibb, Chic, Barry Gibb, Boy Better Know, Metronomy, London Grammar, Goldfrapp, and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews and more from Glasto.
Alt-J’s Glastonbury setlist was:
3WW
Something Good
❦ (Ripe & Ruin)
Tessellate
Deadcrush
Nara
In Cold Blood
Dissolve Me
The Gospel of John Hurt
Bloodflood
Every Other Freckle
Matilda
Taro
Fitzpleasure
Encore:
Intro (An Awesome Wave)
Left Hand Free
Breezeblocks
Alt-J’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.
Mondat September 4 – BRIGHTON Centre
Tuesday September 5 – MARGATE Dreamland
Wednesday September 6 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth
Friday September 8 – WESTON SUPER MARE Beach
Saturday September 9 – BLACKPOOL Empress Ballroom
Monday September 11 – LONDON Hippodrome London