Metal singer Danica Roem becomes first transgender lawmaker in US

The thrash metal band member and journalist beat socially conservative candidate to the post

Heavy metal singer and journalist Danica Roem has become the first transgender lawmaker in the US, beating Republican Bob Marshall to be elected to the state legislature.

Roem – a transgender Virginia politician – has sung in the band Cab Ride Home since 2006. The act describe their sound on Twitter as “Virginia-brewed drunken thrash metal”, and have independently released four albums.

As The Guardian reports, Roem has now unseated “one of the state’s longest serving and most socially conservative lawmakers”, Bob Marshall – who this year backed a bill that would have seen transgender people only use toilet facilities matching the sex on their birth certificate.

“No matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship or who you love, if you have good public policy ideas, if you’re qualified for office, you have every right to bring your ideas to the table,” Roem said.

Democratic leader in Virginia’s house of delegates, David Toscano said Roem’s victory over her socially conservative opposition is “historic”, claiming: “It sends a message to politicians everywhere that the politics of bigotry is over.”

In an interview with Noisey this year, Roem was also aware that she isn’t seen as a typical politician, but argued: “Just because I sing in a heavy metal band while spinning my head in circles and getting paid to do it, why can’t I run for government?”. Roem went on to say that metal music and its lyrics “inspire part of your life” and that it “tells your story”.

