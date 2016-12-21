Listen to Daniel Woolhouse’s (Deptford Goth) cover of ‘Fairytale Of New York’

Woolhouse has taken on the Pogues and Kirsty MacColl Christmas classic

Daniel Woolhouse – who formerly made music under the name Deptford Goth – has shared a new cover of The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Christmas collaboration ‘Fairytale of New York’.

Woolhouse ditched his former moniker back in July, announcing that he would be releasing music under his own name from now on.

In time for the festive season, Woolhouse has now shared a cover of the 1987 Christmas pop classic. The new song is part of the artist’s ongoing ‘Countdown to the End of 2016’, which sees Woolhouse bestowing music gifts to his fans across the final days of the year – you can find out more about what he’s released so far over on his Facebook page.

Listen to Daniel Woolhouse’s cover of The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s ‘Fairytale of New York’ below.

Woolhouse released his third studio album, ‘What’s That Sound?’, earlier this year. The album followed 2013’s ‘Life After Defo’ and 2014’s ‘Songs’, which were released under his Deptford Goth moniker.

Speaking at the time of his artistic name change, Woolhouse explained the thinking behind the decision.

“When I started the [new] album, I realised I was approaching writing in a slightly different way, as if I was producing a group, or I was a band. So I pictured people in their places, and what everyone needed to bring to the song, which opened me up to recording with a new energy and an extra sense of freedom. By embarking on something new, I decided to separate it from the Deptford Goth albums.”