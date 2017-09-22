‘Cash Me Outside’ viral star disses Miley Cyrus and releases new Bhad Bhabie video

Danielle Bregoli shares 'Hi Bich / Whachu Know' after signing to Atlantic Records

Danielle Bregoli, the ‘Cash Me Outside’ viral sensation, has released a new video and dissed Miley Cyrus on Twitter.

Bregoli became an internet star after appearing on an episode of Dr Phil. She recently inked a major label record deal with Atlantic Records.

Following her debut single ‘These Heaux’ was released last month, she’s now shared a video for ‘Hi Bich / Whachu Know’. Watch below.

After a fan pointed out that her video was viewed by more people than Miley Cyrus’ new one, Bregoli replied: “Who?” See below.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus releases her new album ‘Younger Now’ next week (September 29). It follows on from 2015’s’ ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’. So far, she’s shared the songs ‘Week Without You’, ‘Malibu’, ‘Inspired’ and the album’s title-track.

Cyrus recently revealed that she felt ‘sexualised’ during her twerking days.

“It became something that was expected of me,” Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar. “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick my tongue out.”

She continued: “In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘Fuck you, girls should be able to have this freedom,’ or whatever. But it got to a point where I did feel sexualised.”