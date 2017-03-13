Danny Worsnop accuses ex-Asking Alexandria singer Denis Stoff of lip-syncing

'That obviously did not rubme or my lawyers the right way'

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has hit out at the band’s former singer Denis Stoff, accusing him of lip-syncing during his time in the band.

Stoff briefly replaced Warsnop during a hiatus between 2015-2017 – and even sung on their 2016 album, ‘The Black’. However, now Worsnop has claimed that he was miming some of his parts during their live set.

“He was lip syncing over my stuff for a minute,” Worsnop told Lead Singer Sydrome. “That obviously did not rub me or my lawyers the right way. They jumped on it before I did.”

“They were like, ‘hey just so you know, we sent him a cease and desist ’cause he’s lip syncing over your stuff’. I hadn’t seen them or heard them with him so, at the time, I was just like, ‘yeah make sure he’s not using my stuff. I don’t care.’ I believe he went in [the studio] and tracked some to lip sync after that,” he continued. “But that’s hearsay. I don’t know the extent of the truth of that.”

He continued: “All I know is that I’ve never lip synced a thing in my life!”

When quizzed about Stoff’s time as Worsnop’s replacement, he replied: “Replace is a strong word. He was just keeping my seat warm. Honestly, I don’t know the kid so I have no opinion of him as a person…”

“I met the kid one time on a tour in Russia, and he got a picture with me outside a hotel. That’s the extent of my knowledge of him.”

He added: “I like getting a rise out of people, fucking with people.This entire world is a fucking joke to me. I think it’s hysterical to get people worked up about some dumb shit I’ve said, about something that doesn’t matter, when there’s so much actual shit going on.”

Episode 69: Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria, We Are Harlot) by Lead Singer Syndrome Well, this is definitely my favourite episode yet! Don’t let the shorter running time fool you, this one is action packed! Danny Worsnop explains his departure and return to Asking Alexandria, his wild and spontaneous youth, drinking and drug use, and the head scratcher of him starting his own solo country project.

Stoff is yet to respond to the claims, however Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce has since responded:

Worsnop recently unveiled the live studio performance video for ‘Prozac’ from his debut solo album, ‘The Long Road Home’.

Asking Alexandria’s upcoming tour dates with Parkway Drive are below.

APRIL

08 – LONDON Brixton Academy

09 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

10 – LEEDS Academy

11 – CARDIFF University Great Hall