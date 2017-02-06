Danny Worsnop unveils live studio video for ‘Prozac’

Andrew Trendell
The Asking Alexandria man goes it alone

As he gears up to release his debut solo album, Asking Alexandria  and We Are Harlot frontman Danny Worsnop has unveiled a live studio video for the song ‘Prozac’. See it first on NME above.

A taster of what’s to come from his upcoming solo record ‘The Long Road Home’, ‘Prozac’ sees Worsnop growing as an artist and leaning on a mature and soulful blues sound to really showcase the emotional range of his voice and lyrical vision – drawing on his battles with alcoholism seeing him homeless while simultaneously selling 500,000 records with Asking Alexandria.

“With the help of some incredible and very talented people, I am pleased to announce that in 2017 I will be releasing my first album as a solo artist,” said Worsnop. “It has been an emotional roller-coaster creating these songs, but the end result has left me humbled, proud, and more excited about a project than I ever have been in my life.”

Worsnop releases ‘The Long Road Home Home’ on Friday 17 February. His upcoming live shows and intimate in-store sessions are below.

Sunday 12 February – Crash Records, Leeds 6 pm
Tuesday 14 February – The Lexington, London
Wednesday 15 February – Banquet Records, Kingston-upon-Thames 6 pm