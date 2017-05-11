Dappy arrested for allegedly ‘hitting woman with a tennis racket’

N-Dubz star also allegedly made threats with a knife

N-Dubz star Dappy has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with a tennis racket and making threats with a knife.

BBC News reports that the member of the late-2000s pop-rap group was arrested on Wednesday afternoon (May 10) on College Lane in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on suspicion of assault and possession of a knife in public. He remains in custody.

According to The Sun, Dappy, 29, is alleged to have hit a woman with a tennis racket, swore and spat at her, and shouted “I’ll stab the Old Bill in the face.”

A neighbour told the BBC: “I only saw the aftermath. There was an incident, a guy and a woman. Three or four students came to her aid. I got that information from one of the students involved in it – he was standing outside and he explained what had happened. Ten police cars turned up outside and they were out there for getting on a hour. At one point there were three or four armed police men standing at the door with one of them shouting instructions through the open door. One went in with two backing him up and one on the driveway was crouching behind a car.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary have said of the incident: “The man threatened the woman before leaving the scene. It is believed he had a knife. No one was seriously injured.”

Earlier this year, N Dubz confirmed that they’re planning to reunite “really soonish”.

When asked OK magazine if they’d be getting back together, Richard ‘Fazer’ Rawson said: “100%, that’s definitely going to come really soonish. Not right now, we’ve all got individual things we’re focusing on at the minute, but obviously it’s all about timing.”