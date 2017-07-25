The Darkness’ brand Brexit as ‘the rise of the arse clowns’

'Good enlightened people will start to have a voice'

The Darkness have shared their opinion on Brexit, branding it as ‘the rise of the arse clowns’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The glam-rock revivalists were talking to NME to launch their new album ‘Pinewood Smile‘, when frontman Justin Hawkins revealed how moving to Switzerland had impacted on his life and worldview.

“To be honest I did my own Brexit a few years ago because I could see Brexit coming,” he joked. “No I couldn’t, what am I talking about? I just left, I lived somewhere else! So I was watching it from an outsider’s point of view and I felt like it wouldn’t be fair for me to remark on it.”

However, he continued: “I call it ‘the rise of the arse clowns’, because I feel like just last year was just a moment where every ridiculous decision happened and enabled affluent people to shoot themselves in the foot. There seems to be a bubble in London and then there was poverty outside of it, and I think that’s the main reason why something like that has happened. It’s a very London-centric and everybody else is ignored.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Bassist Frankie Poullain added: “The history of the human race has always been that things have to get worse to get better. Within that period, things get worse and worse. Then things will kinda pull back and good enlightened people will start to have a voice.”

The Darkness release new album ‘Pinewood Smile’ on October 6. Check out new single ‘All The Pretty Girls’ below.

The Darkness’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

NOVEMBER

23 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

24 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

27 – Leeds, O2 Academy

28 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

29 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

DECEMBER

1 – Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Norwich, UEA

5 – Guildford, G Live

6 – Margate, Winter Gardens

7 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

10 – London, Eventim Apollo

11 – Brighton, Dome

13 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

14 – Bristol, Colston Hall