The Darkness’ brand Brexit as ‘the rise of the arse clowns’
'Good enlightened people will start to have a voice'
The Darkness have shared their opinion on Brexit, branding it as ‘the rise of the arse clowns’. Watch our video interview with the band above.
The glam-rock revivalists were talking to NME to launch their new album ‘Pinewood Smile‘, when frontman Justin Hawkins revealed how moving to Switzerland had impacted on his life and worldview.
“To be honest I did my own Brexit a few years ago because I could see Brexit coming,” he joked. “No I couldn’t, what am I talking about? I just left, I lived somewhere else! So I was watching it from an outsider’s point of view and I felt like it wouldn’t be fair for me to remark on it.”
However, he continued: “I call it ‘the rise of the arse clowns’, because I feel like just last year was just a moment where every ridiculous decision happened and enabled affluent people to shoot themselves in the foot. There seems to be a bubble in London and then there was poverty outside of it, and I think that’s the main reason why something like that has happened. It’s a very London-centric and everybody else is ignored.”
Bassist Frankie Poullain added: “The history of the human race has always been that things have to get worse to get better. Within that period, things get worse and worse. Then things will kinda pull back and good enlightened people will start to have a voice.”
The Darkness release new album ‘Pinewood Smile’ on October 6. Check out new single ‘All The Pretty Girls’ below.
The Darkness’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.
NOVEMBER
23 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
24 – Manchester, Academy
25 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall
27 – Leeds, O2 Academy
28 – Newcastle, O2 Academy
29 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
DECEMBER
1 – Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall
2 – Nottingham, Rock City
3 – Norwich, UEA
5 – Guildford, G Live
6 – Margate, Winter Gardens
7 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
10 – London, Eventim Apollo
11 – Brighton, Dome
13 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall
14 – Bristol, Colston Hall