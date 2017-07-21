The Darkness tell us about their ‘young blonde’ new album ‘Pinewood Smile’ (and Brexit and Guns N’ Roses)

The Darkness are back with their new album ‘Pinewood Smile’, a new single, and details of a huge UK tour. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The glam-rock revivalists will release their fifth album ‘Pinewood Smile’ on October 6, and have launched it with comeback single ‘All The Pretty Girls’, which you can check out below.

Their first album recorded with Rufus Taylor playing drums (his father of Queen Fame’, the band told us that the record was more ‘beats-oriented’, and ‘modern’ – as well as ‘blonder, younger, more beautiful.”

While telling us about their tour with Guns N’ Roses and labelling Brexit as ‘the rise of the arseclowns’, The Darkness also told us how in these dark times, the world needs them now more than ever.

“Rock has always had a certain amount of humour attached to it,” guitarist Dan Hawkins told NME. “That’s never changed, has it? We’re a rock band and there aren’t many rock bands left. We’re part of a dying breed. What you’re really asking is ‘is there more of a need for rock?’ Yeah, there always is.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“There’s almost too much of a risk to not take yourself serious these days. It is harder for bands these days.”

The tracklist for ‘Pinewood Smile’ is:

‘All The Pretty Girls’

‘Buccaneers Of Hispaniola’

‘Solid Gold’

‘Southern Trains’

‘Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry?’

‘Japanese Prisoner Of Love’

‘Lay Down With Me, Barbara’

‘I Wish I Was In Heaven’

‘Happiness’

‘Stampede Of Love’

The Darkness’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

NOVEMBER

23 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

24 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

27 – Leeds, O2 Academy

28 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

29 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

DECEMBER

1 – Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Norwich, UEA

5 – Guildford, G Live

6 – Margate, Winter Gardens

7 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

10 – London, Eventim Apollo

11 – Brighton, Dome

13 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

14 – Bristol, Colston Hall